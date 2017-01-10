Great Britain's Centrica is to cut jobs

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Centrica (Great Britain) has cut 90 jobs from across its European operations.

Report informs citing foreign media, a total of 25 jobs will go in Scotland while a further 24 will be reduced from the firm’s operations in England.

A further 13 positions will also be removed in Norway.

The company's spokesman said that after a full consultation with the people, the company have taken the difficult but necessary decision to reduce the number of roles in E&P team.

Notably, in April last year Centrica said it would cut about 3,000 jobs.