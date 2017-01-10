 Top
    Great Britain's Centrica is to cut jobs

    Reducing staff will be also carried out in Scotland and England divisions

    Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Centrica (Great Britain) has cut 90 jobs from across its European operations.

    Report informs citing foreign media, a total of 25 jobs will go in Scotland while a further 24 will be reduced from the firm’s operations in England.

    A further 13 positions will also be removed in Norway.

    The company's spokesman said that after a full consultation with the people, the company have taken the difficult but necessary decision to reduce the number of roles in E&P team.

    Notably, in April last year Centrica said it would cut about 3,000 jobs.

