Gordon Birrell: BP will try to keep output stable at ACG in 2017

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Talks on the "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli"(ACG) are continuing and we are active participants in these negotiations. ACG has a great future, we intend to work here. However, it all depends on the government of Azerbaijan."

Report informs, the President of BP-Azerbaijan Gordon Birrell told reporters.

According to him, BP will try to keep output stable at ACG next year: "I believe that it is necessary to keep the production stable and to achieve this by reducing output volumes."

BP spokesman said that growth in oil prices is not expected in 2016-2017: "It is necessary to achieve an attraction of investments in the conditions of low oil prices in 2016-2017."