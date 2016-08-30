 Top
    Close photo mode

    Global LNG market will double in the next 10 years

    Retail LNG market will reach 95 million tons in 2030

    Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Global market for liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be doubled up to 2030 and make 470 million tons per year.

    Report informs, Chairman of the Hellenic Association of Energy Economics Costas Andriosopulos said at today’s 1st Eurasian conference of the International Association for Energy Economics (IAEE) on "Emerging economies Caspian Energy: challenges and opportunities" in Baku.

    According to him, it is expected that up to 2030 the global LNG market will reach 470 million from 245 million tonnes: "It is predicted that LNG retail market will grow in 2030 from 75 million to 95 million tons."

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi