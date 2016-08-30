Global LNG market will double in the next 10 years

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Global market for liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be doubled up to 2030 and make 470 million tons per year.

Report informs, Chairman of the Hellenic Association of Energy Economics Costas Andriosopulos said at today’s 1st Eurasian conference of the International Association for Energy Economics (IAEE) on "Emerging economies Caspian Energy: challenges and opportunities" in Baku.

According to him, it is expected that up to 2030 the global LNG market will reach 470 million from 245 million tonnes: "It is predicted that LNG retail market will grow in 2030 from 75 million to 95 million tons."