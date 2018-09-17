Germany refuses to buy American gas

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ / US will stop exporting liquefied natural gas to Germany.

Report informs citing the Russian media that the due information has been disseminated by German edition Handelsblatt.

As explained by the publication, Germany does not have the necessary infrastructure for this. Moreover, Germany intends to completely abandon the carbon energy sources by 2050.

Handelsblatt noted that Russia's share in ensuring the energy needs of the Federal Republic of Germany constitutes only 6% and Germany is not dependent on any gas source.