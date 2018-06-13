Georgian Foreign Ministry: We’ve actively involved in TANAP along with Azerbaijan and Turkey

Baku.13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia has actively involved in TANAP along with Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Report informs referring to Georgian media, Foreign Ministry of Georgia has issued statement on opening of TANAP on June 12.

"Georgia has a significant role in this project, especially transporting Caspian energy carriers to the West," the statement said.

Notably, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, President of Serbia Alexander Vucic, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Mustafa Akinci, officials, heads of the companies attended the inauguration of TANAP on 12 June in Eskişehir, Turkey.