Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 4, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Georgia Kakha Kaladze arrived in Baku on a working visit.

Report informs referring to the Georgian media, in the framework of visit the minister expected to meet with President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev.

The meeting will discuss the current state and prospects of development of cooperation in the energy sector.