Georgia gets 12% growth in import of oil and oil products from Azerbaijan

Georgia imported 77,294,000 tonnes of oil and oil products worth $43,215,000 from Azerbaijan in January-May, respectively up 8,359,000 tonnes or 12.1% and 4.55% from previous year, Report’s Georgian bureau informs referring to the National Statistics Office of Georgia.
Georgia gets 12% growth in import of oil and oil products from AzerbaijanGeorgia gets 12% growth in import of oil and oil products from Azerba
https://report.az/storage/news/af894603b272724380b2972462dfbaf7/8aa95832-802b-4ecd-9e41-a121ce9c13ce_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- Bursagaz holds its first meeting 19 June, 2019 / 16:30
- SOCAR AQS starts drilling new well in Western Absheron Field 19 June, 2019 / 13:50
- SOCAR established new company to manage companies bought in Turkey 19 June, 2019 / 13:46
- Georgia gets more than 12% growth in gas import from Azerbaijan 19 June, 2019 / 11:56
- Azerbaijani oil price rises more than 1% 19 June, 2019 / 09:36
- SOCAR Petroleum actively uses social networks 18 June, 2019 / 15:56
- Fitch announced oil price forecasts for 2019-2021 17 June, 2019 / 17:55
- US can deprive Cuba of Venezuelan oil 17 June, 2019 / 17:40
- Azerbaijani gas delivered to Europe 17 June, 2019 / 14:20
- Azerbaijan main energy supplier to Georgia 15 June, 2019 / 15:20
Aqşin RafiqoğluNews Author