Georgia gets 12% growth in import of oil and oil products from Azerbaijan

​Georgia gets 12% growth in import of oil and oil products from Azerba

19 June, 2019 12:00

Georgia imported 77,294,000 tonnes of oil and oil products worth $43,215,000 from Azerbaijan in January-May, respectively up 8,359,000 tonnes or 12.1% and 4.55% from previous year, Report's Georgian bureau informs referring to the National Statistics Office of Georgia.