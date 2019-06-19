 Top

Georgia gets 12% growth in import of oil and oil products from Azerbaijan

Georgia imported 77,294,000 tonnes of oil and oil products worth $43,215,000 from Azerbaijan in January-May, respectively up 8,359,000 tonnes or 12.1% and 4.55% from previous year, Report’s Georgian bureau informs referring to the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

