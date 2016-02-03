Georgia discovers natural gas resources equal 5 trillion cubic meters

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia will launch natural gas exports in 3-5 years and supply natural gas to Turkey and Eastern Europe”, Report informs, Frontera company head made the statement at the Atlantic Board in Washington. Steve Nickerson has updated the board on the natural gas reserves discovered in Georgia.

“According to preliminary estimates, the volume of natural gas resources discovered in Georgia makes up 5 trillion cubic meters. The field is located in Eastern Georgia. The reserves suffice to provide 10-year exports and this volume will change the current oil game rules,” Steve Nickerson noted.

Georgia will supply natural gas to Turkey and eastern European countries, In 3-5 years Georgia will become a natural gas exporting country.

Frontera Resources is an international oil and gas exploration and production company founded in 1996. The company’s strategy is to identify opportunities and operate in the emerging markets in Eastern Europe and the Black Sea.