"Gazprom" and Hungary agree on gas supply via "Turkish Stream"

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russian “Gazprom” and Hungary signed an agreement on gas supplies to the country via the “Turkish Stream”.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, Hungarian agency MTI reports with reference to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Relations of Hungary Peter Szijjártó.

"Hungary considers gas deliveries on “Turkish Stream” to be the most optimal scenario, since other ways of supplying gas through Romania or Croatia have not been worked out yet. For this reason, Hungary has an interest in receiving gas from the south," Szijjártó said.

In this case, continuation of the "Turkish Stream" to Hungary will be built before the end of 2019, agency reports.

Notably, on October 10, Russia and Turkey signed an intergovernmental agreement on the “Turkish Stream” project. The document assumes the construction of two strings of the main gas pipeline along the bottom of the Black Sea with a capacity for each of 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas. The length of the sea part of the gas pipeline is about 910 km, overland on Turkish territory is 180 km.