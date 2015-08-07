GAS to support Saipem during Shah Deniz pipeline work

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ GAS, member of Lighthouse Group, has been awarded a long-term contract from Saipem to provide offshore survey services on board the dive-support vessel Akademik Tofiq Ismayilov on BP-operated Shah Deniz field in the Caspian Sea, Report informs citing foreign media.

Under the contract, GAS will provide services on board the vessel during the installation of the export and infield pipelines for the Stage 2 development of the Shah Deniz field which will ultimately deliver gas to Europe from Azerbaijan.

The field is located 90 km offshore Azerbaijan, in water depths between 75 m and 550 m.

According to GAS, the contract’s scope of work includes Touch Down Monitoring during the pipelay, As-Laid, As-Built and Out-of-Straightness surveys over 360 km of pipelines.

Shah Deniz has recently awarded two multi-million contracts in support of the development of future flanks following first gas in 2018.