​Gas production expected to reach 40.2 bcm in Azerbaijan next year

Gas production is expected to increase by 19% or 5.8 bcm, gas export by 25% in 2019, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the press conference held at New Azerbaijan Party.

According to him, gas production is forecasted to reach 40.2 bcm in 2020, 45 bcm in 2021: ", gas production made up 23.1 bcm in the eight months of 2019, up 18.8% from the previous year. In the reporting period, gas sale rose by 26.3% to 7.2 bcm."

"Shahdeniz field plays an important role in Azerbaijan’s becoming a reliable energy supplier of Europe. This field has produced 110.8 bcm of gas and 26.8 million tonnes of condensate so far. 73.7 bcm of gas was exported. Shahdeniz produced 10.9 bcm of gas and 2.3 million tonnes of condensate in January-August 2019. Increase in Shahdeniz field led to 33.8% growth in gas export to Turkey, which makes up 5.7 bcm," the minister said.

Shahbazov informed that Shahdeniz gas production is expected to rise by 6 bcm in 2019, 8.5 bcm in 2020. In 2021, the gas production is forecasted to grow by 12 bcm to 23 bcm.