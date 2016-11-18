Gas export from Sangachal terminal increased

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ In the three quarters of 2016, the Sangachal terminal exported over 219 million barrels of oil. Report informs referring to BP-Azerbaijan This included over 194 million barrels through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), over 23 million barrels through the Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP), and about 2 million barrels via a separate condensate export line.

Oil and gas from ACG and Shah Deniz continued to flow via subsea pipelines to the Sangachal Terminal.

The daily capacity of the Terminal’s processing systems is currently 1.2 million barrels of crude oil and about 29.5 million standard cubic metres of Shah Deniz gas, while overall processing and export capacity for gas, including ACG associated gas is about 49.3 million standard cubic metres per day.

Gas is exported via the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and via a SOCAR gas pipeline connecting the Terminal’s gas processing facilities with Azerigas’s national grid system.

On average, 29.1 million standard cubic metres (1.027 billion standard cubic feet) of Shah Deniz gas was exported from the Terminal daily during the three quarters.