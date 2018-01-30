Fuel consumption in electricity generation soars in Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ The generation capacity of electricity in Azerbaijan last year reached 7172,6 MVt.

Report informs referring to the sources in government.

It’s reported that current capacity of system is 5200 MVt, required maximum capacity is around 3750-3900 MVt.

In 2017, electricity production decreased by 22 209.8 million kWh or 2% as compared in 2016.

“Last year, 20 445,4 million kVt/h of electricity was generated at thermal power stations; 1 732,8 million kVt/h was produced at hydroelectric power plants. In reporting period, Nakhchivan Solar Power Plant produced 31,6 million kVt/h of electricity. The export of electricity in 2017 amounted to 1 282,5 million kVt/h which is 17.1% more than in 2016. The import of electricity equaled to 107.8 million kVt/h, reduced by 5.8%,” said the source.

The volume of fuel used for the production of electricity last year, was also known: "In 2017, the specific fuel consumption for the production of electric power per kWh increased by 10.4 g/kWh from 285.7 g/kWh to 296.1 g/kWh compared to the corresponding period of 2016, which means the consumption of 205.4 thousand tons of conventional fuel. Generally, in the reporting period 4778.8 million m3 of natural gas and 311,500 tons of furnace oil were used."