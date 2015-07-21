French company selected for Project Management Services in TAP project

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG Selects Technip for a Contract for Project Management Services. Technip (TEC) has been awarded by TAP(1) a Project Management Consultancy (PMC) Services contract, for a project designed to transport gas from the Shah Deniz field to the European market. Report informs it is said in TAP AG statement .

The PMC contract awarded to Technip will cover the onshore portion of the pipeline from Greece to Albania and in Italy. The services will include the overall project and site management, procurement and subcontracting for all the EPC packages throughout the engineering, procurement and construction phases, as well as warranty management and the project close-out. The project completion is scheduled for the first quarter of 2020.

The services will be mainly performed at TAP’s headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, and Technip’s office in Rome, Italy. Other project centers will be operating in Greece, Albania and Italy.In the energy industry Technip a world leader in engineering and construction.

TAP is a joint-venture between BP (20%), SOCAR (20%), Statoil (20%), Fluxys (19%), Enagás (16%) and Axpo (5%).