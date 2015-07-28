Forecast: Oil prices will continue to fall

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Growth trend of "Brent" crude oil price in world markets suspended.

The analytical group of Report notes that, currently Brent oil remains at 53 dollars/barrel. In the near future it is expected to decrease slightly to 52.5 dollars / barrel. As can be seen from the graph below, although this level will maintain a certain time, it is forecast to decline to the minimum level of 47 dollars per barrel on January 13, 2015.

It is expected that Brent crude oil will reach its lowest level at the end of 2015. Significant changes must occur for a sharp change of trend in oil prices and the transition to increase prices in the oil market.