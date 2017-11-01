Final contracts on 'Absheron' field to be signed in 2018

© Report/Firi Salim

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Final contracts on "Absheron" gas condensate field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea is expected to be signed in the first quarter of 2018.

Report informs, said Denis Lemarchal, Executive Director of the field operator Total E&P Azerbaijan.

He noted that drilling of the first well will start in January next year. "The drilling campaign will last 15 months. The contract for Subsea Production System is awarded. The FEED (Front End Engineering) is ongoing and the last contracts shall be awarded before March 2018".

He added that the first gas is planned end 2019 beginning 2020.