    Family members of oilmen, missing in 'Guneshli' oil rig to be involved in searches

    Tomorrow, one family member of each missing oilman will be involved in these works with search team

    Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Taking into account the request of family members of oilmen, missing as a result of natural disaster in deep sea base No. 10 of 'Guneshli' oil rig on December 4, Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) decided to provide their participation in search operations by helicopters.

    Report was told in the press service of SOCAR.

    On December 29, 1 family member of each missing oilman will be involved in these works together with search team. 

