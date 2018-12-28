Expert: "SOCAR contributes to Turkey's economy

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan wins everyone's heart by investing in Turkey, Oktay Tanrisever, Chairperson of the Energy Diplomacy Working Group at the World Energy Council Turkish National Committee (WECTNC), Professor at the Middle East Technical University (METU), told Report.

According to him, as a major foreign investor, SOCAR contributes to Turkish economy and its industrial capabilities with the STAR Oil Refinery: "Energy cooperation further boosts the diplomatic ties between the two strong fraternal countries."

The expert believes that Turkey and Azerbaijan can be the major 'Game changers' in energy diplomacy: "I commend SOCAR’s investments in Turkey and I wish the two countries further expand their relations in a number of fields."