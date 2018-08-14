Expert: Sanctions against Iran will not seriously affect TAP

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ "The TAP energy project is a regional signature project orchestrated masterfully by the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Government of President Ilham Aliyev, a visionary initiative that ensures a variety of natural gas resources, originating from Azerbaijan and will strategically benefit European countries, especially Italy and other western European nations".

Report was told by Peter Tase, a political scientist, a professor from Market University of Wisconsin, US.

"Let's not forget that 80% of natural gas supply and consumption of Germany is provided by the Russian Federation, as a result Germany is captive of Russia and these agreements are jeopardizing the security matrix of North Atlantic Treaty Organization. It is time for Germany to explore projects that are practically an extension of Trans Adriatic Pipeline. President Ilham Aliyev will be remembered as a genuine leader when it comes to promoting regional Economic and energy projects in the Caucasus and beyond Europe", the expert added.

According to him, the sanctions against Iran, Turkey and Russia will not seriously affect the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, it may delay construction of sections of pipeline however the geostrategic importance of TAP is on the rise and Washington is silently supporting this project led by a visionary leader, President Ilham Aliyev, supported by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.