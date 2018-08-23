Expert: Azerbaijan's Gas is a complimentary strategic asset to Germany

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ Angela Merkel's visit to Baku will mark an important accomplishment of Azerbaijan's Foreign Policy and demonstrates the close commercial ties between Germany and Azerbaijan.

Report was informed by US political analyst, Professor at the University of Marquette (Wisconsin) Peter Tase.

The German Colonies residing in Azerbaijan are a bridge of unity among both nations. The Natural Gas Reserves of Azerbaijan will continue to serve as the backbone of energy supply to Germany, a strategy that Berlin has harnessed over the last decade; even more so relevant today, knowing that Germany is certainly captive of Moscow and highly depending on Russian Gas. Azerbaijan's Gas is a complimentary strategic asset to Germany and will generate additional revenues for Azerbaijani People.

The Nagorno Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the regional security in the Caucasus must be a principal item in the discussions between President Ilham Aliyev and Angela Merkel, the territorial sovereignty of Azerbaijan is crucial in preserving peace and stability in the region. Without a full recovery of Azerbaijan's sovereign territory, natural gas pipelines of Azerbaijan will always be at harms way a threat that could terribly affect European economy and natural gas prices. Nagorno Karabakh is a sovereign territory of Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev has always embraced an admirable leadership when it comes to preserving peace and stability in Eurasia.