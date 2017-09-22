Expected production delays at Kashagan field

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakhstan reduced its oil production forecast from Kashagan for the year end from 300,000-370,000 bpd to 270,000 bpd.

Report informs, in response to a letter from Reuters, press service of the Kazakhstan Ministry of Energy has informed referring to the PSA (Production Sharing Agreement) company, which is a subsidiary of KazMunayGas.

The subsidiary said that the reason for decline in production was short-term interruptions due to compulsory works that were part of the extraction process.

Field operator, the North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) told the Reuters that in August after gas will be poured into the layers oil production will be increased to level of 300,000-370,000 bpd by the second half of 2018.