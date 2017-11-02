Event in Cambridge University marks 25th anniversary of SOCAR-BP partnership

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ On October 30, the King's College of Cambridge University, the UK, has hosted a major event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of partnership between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and BP.

Report informs citing the SOCAR.

According to information, the event was attended by SOCAR Vice-President Rafiga Huseynzade, BP Vice-President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, members of the House of Lords of the British Parliament, professors at Cambridge University and other officials.

Opening the event, lord David Evans said that successful partnership between BP and SOCAR for many years played an important role in establishing high-level relations between the two countries. According to him, these energy ties, which play a role of a bridge between the two countries, are not limited to the development of the oil sector, but also to joint activities in the field of science and education.

R. Huseynzade spoke about successful projects implemented within SOCAR-BP partnership, noted that national leader Heydar Aliyev's successful oil strategy has brought Azerbaijan to a new stage of development: "As a bright example of practical activity of President Ilham Aliyev, who confidently continues with this political line, the "Contract of the Century" between BP and SOCAR has been extended until 2050".

B. Aslanbayli spoke about successful social investment projects carried out in Azerbaijan over the past 25 years, added that these projects cover educational programs, improvement of social infrastructure of communities, support for cultural heritage and sport as well as technical assistance to government agencies.

Professors at Cambridge University appreciated organization of such a prestigious event in the educational institution. According to them, directing oil revenues to the development of education has become a good tradition in both countries. Such initiatives directly serve to development of science.

At the end, guests were presented the 2nd edition of the book Discover Azerbaijan, published in the UK and co-authored by lord Evans and Rafiga Huseynzade.