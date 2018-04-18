European expert: "Oil price can reach maximum before 2025"

© Report

Moscow.18 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The high price of oil in long term perspective is only beneficial to the United States".

Russian bureau of Report News Agency informs, the head of “Rystad Energy” European consulting company, Yarand Ristad, said at the National Oil and Gas Forum in Moscow.

According to him, the average price of oil will be about $ 70 per barrel this year: "If the price of oil increases, investments in the area will hit record due to excess of money. There is such saying:" Give oilman 1$ and he will invest it. " Now, the leading oil players have already invested about $ 200 billion to naval projects."