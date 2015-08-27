European Commission and Russian officials to hold meeting on natural gas

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ The European Commission will hold a bilateral meeting with Russia on natural gas, Report informs referring to Tass.

According to the report, the meeting will take place in Vienna on September 11. Depending on the outcome of negotiations between Brussels and Moscow officials, the discussions can be continued in the trilateral format (the European Commission, Ukraine and Russia).

Today, European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic will meet with Ukrainian Energy Minister Vladimir Demchishin in Vienna.