Energy Minister of Greece to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of industrial reform, environmental protection and energy of Greece Panagiotis Lafazanis visits Azerbaijan.

Report informs by the Greek Embassy in Azerbaijan, the Minister's visit planned on February 12.

According to the information, the main purpose of the visit is the participation of the Minister at the meeting on "Southern Gas Corridor".

The first meeting of the Advisory Board of "Southern Gas Corridor" will be held in February 2015 in Baku. At the meeting will be given specific recommendations for the implementation of the project.