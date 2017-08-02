Emergency hydrotechnical installations overhauled in Caspian Sea

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ In order to increase the efficiency of production wells, ensure safety of technological equipment belonging to SOCAR's Azneft Production Union (PU) major repairs were completed at the landing areas and fixed offshore grounds at the "Sangachal-Deniz-Hara-Zira" and "8 March" fields, exploited by OGPD named after N. Narimanov.

Report was told in the SOCAR.

The report says that repair works have been completed timely at high-quality. By order of the "Azneft" PU, 56 reinforcement piles are blocked and 6 metal plates are installed at the landing platform No. 682 of the "Sangachal-Deniz-Hara-Zira" field.

A railing with a length of 148 m installed on the site, replaced by 10 new lighting poles. On the stationary offshore base No. 566 there are 2 metal plates, 2 landing sites have been replaced with new ones. On the site there were installed rails with a length of 240 m and 1 pedestrian bridge, 23 lighting supports replaced with new ones.