Elshad Nasirov: Information on sale of SOCAR's 25% share in DESFA is untrue

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Information on the sale of the 25% of SOCAR's potential share in gas distribution network in Greece - DESFA is untrue.Report was told by vice president of SOCAR on investments and marketing Elshad Nasirov.

E. Nasirov said that currently negotiations are underway on the sale of 17% stake by another company.

In 2013, SOCAR won international tender for the sale of 66% shares of DESFA for 400 mln euros. However, the European Commission expressed concern about the agreement and launched an investigation. The Greek Government, on the basis of the principle of assumption of monopoly offers to sell 17% stake in DESFA to third party.

The Italy's Snam, Belgium Fluxys and Spanish Enagas interested in acquiring a stake in DESFA and sent an official appeal to the Development Fund of assets in Greece (HRADF) on this issue.

These companies are also represented in TAP consortium, designed to ensure the delivery of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, produced within the second phase of the "Shah Deniz".Share Snam S.p.A. in the project is 20%, Fluxys - 19%, Enagas - 16%.

Recently, Greek media reported that SOCAR is ready to sell not 17% but more than 25% of its stake in DESFA to another company or group.