Elmar Mammadyarov: “Natural gas can act as a “transition fuel” in ECO region”

We appreciate ECO’s ongoing unwavering endeavours to mainstream the sustainable energy and energy-environment nexus in its regional energy agenda in line with “ECO Vision 2025” and UN 2030 Agenda.

Report informs, Elmar Mammadyarov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan said at the 24th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Economic Cooperation Organisation in Antalya.

“We reckon that this regional focus could unlock ECO Region’s cooperation opportunities in renewables and energy efficiency. The establishment of ECO Clean Energy Centre could fit in well with these trends. And please, let’s not forget natural gas, because it actually is a clean fossil fuel and can act as a “transition fuel” in our economies as we try to move to better energy-efficient solutions”, - Foreign Minister said.