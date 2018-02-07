EIA updates its forecast for oil prices

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Energy Information Administration (EIA) of the US Department of Energy increases forecast for Brent to $ 62.39/bbl in 2018.

Report informs, says the short-term EIA report.

The average price of Brent oil for 2019 set at $ 61.51/bbl.

The report predicts that WTI average price forecast for 2018 will be $ 58.28, and $ 57.51 for 2019.

The EIA also believes, next record of US oil production forecast for 2018 is 10.6 mln bbl/day.

Notably, in January, this figure was 10.3 mln bbl/day. Daily oil production in US in 2019 is expected to be 11.2 mln/bbl.

According to preliminary EIA report, oil production in US in January 2018 amounted to 10.17 mln bbl/day.

This is 0,1 mln. bbl/day more than in December.