Drilling works launched in another well in 'Western Absheron'

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR-AQS has launched drilling works in the well No.30 of 750 m depth from stationary offshore platform No.20.

Report informs citing the company, well No.30 is planned to be drilled to Girmeki Deste-3 (QD-3) horizon.

Customer is "Azneft" Production Union of SOCAR.

Notably, Notably, SOCAR-AQS LLC was established as an integrated drilling and well services joint venture by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic and Absheron Drilling Company in 2007. Main scope of activities of the company is provision of work and services related with drilling of oil and gas wells, including: well design and planning; drilling of oil and gas wells; drilling of directionally deviated wells; drilling of horizontal wells; well completion; well workover; sidetracking and drilling of multilateral wells.

Currently, SOCAR-AQS implements works on drilling the wells from fixed platforms 7 and 11 located on Shallow Water "Gunashli" Field, fixed platform 20 on the "West Absheron" fixed platform 1 located on "Umid" Field and from fixed platform 6 located on the Bulla Field.