Drilling of new well launched in "Gunashli" oil field

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has commenced drilling of a new well No 355 at deep sea base No.14 of Gunashli oil field.

The maintenance works carried out by "28 May" Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) of "Azneft" Production Union of the SOCAR.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, the projected depth of the well is estimated at 3150 m.

According to geologists, the well is expected to produce 60 tons oil and 10,000 cum gas per day.