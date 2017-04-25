 Top
    Close photo mode

    Drilling of new well launched in "Gunashli" oil field

    Well is expected to produce 60 tons of oil and 10 thousand cubic meters of gas per day

    Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has commenced drilling of a new well No 355 at deep sea base No.14 of Gunashli oil field.

    The maintenance works carried out by "28 May" Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) of "Azneft" Production Union of the SOCAR.

    Report informs referring to SOCAR, the projected depth of the well is estimated at 3150 m.

    According to geologists, the well is expected to produce 60 tons oil and 10,000 cum gas per day.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi