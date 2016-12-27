Drilling of a new well launched at 'Oil Rocks'

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Drilling of a new well has started on the platform 2647, 'Oil Rocks' field No.1637A.

Report informs citing the press service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), the project depth of the well to the "Girmekialti Lay Destesi", the drilling of which implemented by the Trust of Complex Drilling Works commissioned by the "Oil Rocks" Oil and Gas Extraction Office of the "Azneft" Production Union, is 1310 meters.

According to geologists, 10 tons of oil will be extracted from the newly-drilled well daily.