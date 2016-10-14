 Top
    Close photo mode

    Dirk Schuebel: Southern Gas Corridor iimportant both for Azerbaijan and EU

    The parties remain committed to the project schedule

    Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Southern Gas Corridor is an important project for Azerbaijan and for the European Union in the framework of our strategic partnership in the energy sector."

    Report informs, Head of Division for bilateral relations with the Eastern Partnership countries in the European External Action Service, Dirk Schuebel told reporters.

    He noted that parties remain committed to the schedule, so that the first gas from Azerbaijan to Europe within the project will flow from January 1, 2020.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi