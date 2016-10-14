Dirk Schuebel: Southern Gas Corridor iimportant both for Azerbaijan and EU

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Southern Gas Corridor is an important project for Azerbaijan and for the European Union in the framework of our strategic partnership in the energy sector."

Report informs, Head of Division for bilateral relations with the Eastern Partnership countries in the European External Action Service, Dirk Schuebel told reporters.

He noted that parties remain committed to the schedule, so that the first gas from Azerbaijan to Europe within the project will flow from January 1, 2020.