Delivery of natural gas via South Caucasus Pipeline up by 8%

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October 2016, 16 744,5 million cubic meters of gas transported through main pipelines in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC), it is less by 3,4% compared to the same period last year.

34,5% of the total volume of gas supplies accounted for Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum. During this period 5 780,0 mln cubic meters transported via this pipeline, which is more by 7,8% compared to the same period last year.

Notably, South Caucasus gas pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) built to transport Azerbaijani gas produced in the first stage of the "Shah Deniz" field to Georgia and Turkey.

The pipeline originates from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku, and to the border with Turkey runs through a single pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) route, connecting the territory of Turkey to the gas distribution network in the country.

From the date of commissioning at the end of 2006 gas deliveries "Shah Deniz-1" are made in Azerbaijan and Georgia, since July 2007 in Turkey.