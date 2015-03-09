Date of groundbreaking ceremony of TANAP in Turkey announced

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 17, a groundbreaking ceremony of TANAP (Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline) project will be held in the city of Kars, Turkey.

Report informs referring to "Hurriyet.com", it was stated by the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Taner Yildiz.

"On March 17, a groundbreaking ceremony of TANAP at the presidential level will be held in Kars", - Taner Yildiz said.

According to the report, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev are expected to attend the event.