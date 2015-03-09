 Top
    Close photo mode

    Date of groundbreaking ceremony of TANAP in Turkey announced

    The Presidents are expected to attend the event

    Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 17, a groundbreaking ceremony of TANAP (Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline) project will be held in the city of Kars, Turkey.

    Report informs referring to "Hurriyet.com", it was stated by the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Taner Yildiz.

    "On March 17, a groundbreaking ceremony of TANAP at the presidential level will be held in Kars", - Taner Yildiz said.

    According to the report, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev are expected to attend the event.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi