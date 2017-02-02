Daily oil production declines in US

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ During the week of January 21-27, daily oil production declined by 0.5% in the US and made 8.915 mln barrels.

Report informs citing Forexpf.ru, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) declares.

According to the information, during the reporting period, US oil reserves increased by 6.466 mln barrel or 1.3% and reached 494.8 mln barrels. Gasoline stocks rose by 3.866 mln barrel during the week, while distillate stocks by 1.568 mln barrel. The report led to Brent crude oil price exceed 56 USD/barrel.