Daily average throughput of South Caucasus Pipeline up by 8%

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ In the first quarter of 2018, South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) spent about $8 million (33% more) in operating expenditure and about $165 million (13,6% less) in capital expenditure ($ 173 mln in total). Volume of pipeline expenses decreased by 12% in annual comparison. Report informs referring to the BP-Azerbaijan.

SCP’s daily average throughput was about 23.1 million cubic metres of gas per day during the quarter which is 7.9% more than in the first quarter of the previous year.

The SCP has a dual operatorship with BP as the technical operator being responsible for construction and operation of the SCP facilities and SOCAR Midstream Operations, as commercial operator, responsible for SCP commercial operations.

The pipeline has been operational since late 2006, transporting Shah Deniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

The SCP Co. shareholders are: BP (28.8 per cent), AzSCP (10.0 per cent), SGC Midstream (6.7 per cent), Petronas (15.5 per cent), Lukoil (10 per cent), NICO (10 per cent) and TPAO (19 per cent).