Daily average throughput of South Caucasus Pipeline up by 7%

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ In 2016, South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) spent about $27 million in operating expenditure and around $974 million in capital expenditure.

Report informs referring to the"BP-Azerbaijan".

SCP’s daily average throughput was 19.9 million cubic metres of gas per day during 2016. This is 7% more than in 2015.

Notably, the pipeline has been operational since late 2006, transporting Shah Deniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

The SCP has a dual operatorship with BP as the technical operator being responsible for construction and operation of the SCP facilities and SOCAR, as commercial operator, responsible for SCP's commercial operation.

The SCP Co. shareholders are: BP (28.8 %), AzSCP (10.0 %), SGC Midstream (6.7 %), Petronas (15.5 %), Lukoil (10 %), NICO (10 %) and TPAO (19 %).