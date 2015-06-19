 Top
    Crude oil up about 1% in world markets

    WTI crude oil price increased by 0,89% while Brent crude oil by 0,61%

    Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ In the world market, price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil increased by 0,89% or 0,53 USD and amounted to 60,45 USD.

    Report informs, a positive change is observed in price for Brent crude oil at stock markets. So, price for this cruderose by 0,61% or 0,39 USD and made 64,26 USD per barrel.

    According to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 is expected to make 68 USD per barrel. 

