Construction works in new platform on ACG planned to be completed in mid-2022

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Majority of construction and preparatory works for development in offshore fields on Central-Eastern Azeri platform planned to be constructed in the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of fields, are expected to be carried out out from mid-2019 until mid-2022, Project Manager of the draft Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) document on Central-Eastern Azeri project Collin Simpson said on Wednesday.

According to him, the upper constructions of the platform will be installed in Bayil, while the lower constructions at the Baku Deep Water Jacket Factory.

Beginning from 2020 the platforms will be launched into the sea. The installation of the support block is scheduled for the end of 2021, the installation of the topsides - in the middle of 2022.

The manager also noted that production from the platform is expected in 2023.

The final version of the document on assessing the impact of the Central-Eastern Azeri project on environment and social sphere will be made public in January-February 2019.

The FEED (Front End Engineering Design) and detailed engineering on the new platform will be carried out by the joint venture SOCAR-KBR.

An agreement on joint development and production sharing from the block of ACG fields was signed on September 20, 1994 in Baku.

On September 14, 2017, a modified and re-developed agreement was signed on joint development and production sharing on the Azeri, Chirag fields and deepwater Gunashli field (ACG). The agreement was ratified by the parliament on October 31. The new agreement provides for the development of the field until 2050.

After approval of the agreement, the shareholding of the ACG partners is distributed as follows: BP - 30.37%, AzACG (SOCAR) - 25.00%, Chevron - 9.57%, Inpex - 9.31%, Equinor - 7.27%, ExxonMobil - 6.79%, TPAO - 5.73%, Itochu - 3.65% and ONGC Videsh Ltd. (OVL) - 2.31%.