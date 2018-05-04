Construction of SOCAR GPC complex is planned for late of this year and early next year

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ The construction of Gas -Processing and Polymer Centre of Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR), "SOCAR-GPC" is planned for late 2018 and early 2019.

Report informs, this was stated in an open statement dedicated to the discussion of the approach to the environment and social impact assessments process of SOCAR GPC project.

Environmental and social impacts of the project were held by Golden Associates (Turkey) and local Sulaco Consulting & Engineering companies selected on the basis of tender.

Islam Mammadov, representative of Sulaco company, said that 15,000 people are expected to be employed during the construction of the complex, while 2,000 during the operation.

According to him, the complex is planned to be built near the Sangachal settlement of Garadagh region: "Several options were considered for the area, 305 hectare territory was selected and 250 hectare territory was intended for construction. Geological, seismological and other research works were carried out in the area. The purpose of project is to meet the highest standards. The main source is natural gas flow.

Annual capacity of Gas Processing Plant is planned $ 10 billion cubic meters (cleared 9.1 billion cubic meters). The complex also plans to produce 600,000 tons of low and high density polyethylene, 130,000 tons of propylene, 42,000 tons of benzene and 25,000 tons of gasoline a year. In addition, it is planned to produce 32,000 tons of butane-1, 21,000 tons of hexenе -1 per year for domestic use. "

According to him, the most up-to-date technologies will be used in the construction of the complex.