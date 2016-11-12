CNPC is interested in expansion of cooperation with SOCAR

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has received large delegation of Chinese businessmen, who are on visit to Baku.

Report informs citing SOCAR, warmly greeting representatives of the delegation of the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), the country's financial institutions, banks and funds, investment and insurance companies, R.Abdullayev stressed successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and China, beneficial cooperation in many areas of the energy sector as well as spoke about long-term cooperation between Chinese companies, financial institutions and SOCAR. Assessing this cooperation as an important contribution to the strengthening of friendship and international partnership relations between Azerbaijan and China, SOCAR President noted recent meetings with CNPC leadership in Beijing and Baku, also, stressed importance of the adopted decisions.

A member of the CNPC Managing Board Wang Shihong expressed gratitude for the warm reception, stating today's first visit to the SOCAR new office and congratulated R.Abdullayev on this occasion, wished success to SOCAR in its activity in the new administrative building. He mentioned the memorandum signed between SOCAR and CNPC on establishment of Gas Processing and Petrochemical Complex in Azerbaijan (SOCAR-GPC) as an important stage in the development of cooperation between the two companies, also, noted great importance by the Chinese government to this project. Stressing interest of Chinese financial institutions, funds and investment companies to the project, Wang Shihong noted today's visit to Azerbaijan as its sign. The guest said that the Chinese company is interested in further expansion of cooperation with SOCAR and in wider representation in SOCAR projects.