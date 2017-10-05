Authorized capital of 'Azərişıq' increases

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Cabinet of Ministers has amended the resolution dated 14 May 2015 on approval of the charter and structure of the “Azərişıq” OJSC.

Report informs, according to the document, authorized capital of the joint-stock company increased by 575 mln AZN or by 64,9% and up to 1 460 633 532 AZN from 885 633 532 AZN.

For this purpose, number of “Azərişıq” shares in turnover with nominal value of 2 AZN each up to 730 316 766 from 442 816 766.

The Ministry of Taxes, the State Committee on Property Issues, Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA), as well as “Azərişıq” were instructed to solve the issues arising from the resolution.