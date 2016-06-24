CEO: TANAP will create 15,000 jobs

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ The territories, which runs the Trans-Anatolian (TANAP) route of the pipeline, conditions will be created for the opening of 15,000 jobs.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, TANAP Director General Saltuk Duzyol said.

According to the CEO, the local population mainly will be involved for TANAP construction: "More than 45% of demand for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled personnel in the areas Ardahan, Kars and Erzurum is covered by the local population."

Notably, TANAP, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor project, starts at the Georgian-Turkish border and ends at the Turkish-Greek border, which connects to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP). TANAP construction is scheduled for completion in 2019.

SOCAR's share in TANAP project is 58%, BOTAŞ - 30%, BP - 12%.