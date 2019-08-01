​Capital expenditures on Shah Deniz decline by 30%

In the first half of 2019, Shah Deniz spent around $376 million in operating expenditure, which is $126 million or 50.4% more than 2018, Report informs referring to BP-Azerbaijan.
At the same time, $555 million was spent in capital expenditure, the majority of which was associated with the Shah Deniz 2 project, $243 million or 30.4% less than 2018,.
Shah Deniz participating interests are: BP (operator – 28.8 per cent), TPAO (19.0 per cent), AzSD (10.0 per cent), SGC Upstream (6.7 per cent), PETRONAS (15.5 per cent), LUKOIL (10.0 per cent) and NICO (10.0 per cent).
Aqşin RafiqoğluNews Author