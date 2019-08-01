​Capital expenditures on Shah Deniz decline by 30%

In the first half of 2019, Shah Deniz spent around $376 million in operating expenditure, which is $126 million or 50.4% more than 2018, Report informs referring to BP-Azerbaijan.

At the same time, $555 million was spent in capital expenditure, the majority of which was associated with the Shah Deniz 2 project, $243 million or 30.4% less than 2018,.

Shah Deniz participating interests are: BP (operator – 28.8 per cent), TPAO (19.0 per cent), AzSD (10.0 per cent), SGC Upstream (6.7 per cent), PETRONAS (15.5 per cent), LUKOIL (10.0 per cent) and NICO (10.0 per cent).