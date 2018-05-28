Brent price drops to $ 75

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ World oil prices continue to fall. Report informs, price of July futures for the North Sea petroleum mix of Brent crude decreased by $1,29 or 1,69% and made $ 75,15 / bbl.

The price of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil on the New York Mercantile Exchange decreased by $ 1,66 or 2,45% and made $ 66.22 / bbl.

Experts associate decline in oil prices with the possibility of softening of the terms of the OPEC + agreement and the increase in the number of active oil wells in US.