 Top
    Close photo mode

    Brent crude oil up in markets

    WTI crude prices down to 48 USD

    Baku.12 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 11, at the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil drop by 0,25% or 0,12 USD and amounted to 48,17 USD.

    Report informs, but price for Brent crude oil increased in the world markets. So, price for this crude up by 2,00% or 1,15 USD and made 57,54 USD per barrel.

    Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 55 USD per barrel. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi