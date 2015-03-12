Brent crude oil up in markets

Baku.12 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 11, at the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil drop by 0,25% or 0,12 USD and amounted to 48,17 USD.

Report informs, but price for Brent crude oil increased in the world markets. So, price for this crude up by 2,00% or 1,15 USD and made 57,54 USD per barrel.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 55 USD per barrel.