Brent crude oil price slightly increased

Baku. 16 June .REPORT.AZ/ In the world market, price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil decreased by 0,73% or 0,44 USD and amounted to 59,52 USD.

Report informs, a positive change in the price of Brent crude oil was observed at stock markets. So, price for this crudeup by 0,13% or 0,08 USD and made 63,95 USD per barrel.

According to the forecasts, if the price of crude oil remains the current situation, average price of oil in 2015 is expected to be 67 USD per barrel.